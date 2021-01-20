To the Editor:
The last four years have been a battle of the wills of the politicians, not the will of the people. The country has a divide that I don’t know if we can bridge it. I do know that if the House of Representatives goes through with their impeachment of President Trump it will widen the divide even more. We have watched the House make snide remarks, and power plays that you only see in third world countries. This is not the America that I grew up in! We are losing our ability to trust any politician. The lies and grandstanding need to stop. The holier-than-thou attitude needs to change. President Trump didn’t cause the people to rise up, the last four years of telling conservatives they were stupid and uneducated caused it. If you impeach President Trump then all of the House of Representatives who made derogatory comments about conservatives should also be impeached.
I am a conservative, I am a college graduate, I am a retired teacher. I am not a racist, I am not uncaring, I believe in our Constitution, I believe in God, law and order and no I did not teach in a rural area. I taught in the inner city.
We need to heal our country not cause 75 million to further lose faith in our government.