Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

The last four years have been a battle of the wills of the politicians, not the will of the people. The country has a divide that I don’t know if we can bridge it. I do know that if the House of Representatives goes through with their impeachment of President Trump it will widen the divide even more. We have watched the House make snide remarks, and power plays that you only see in third world countries. This is not the America that I grew up in! We are losing our ability to trust any politician. The lies and grandstanding need to stop. The holier-than-thou attitude needs to change. President Trump didn’t cause the people to rise up, the last four years of telling conservatives they were stupid and uneducated caused it. If you impeach President Trump then all of the House of Representatives who made derogatory comments about conservatives should also be impeached. 

I am a conservative, I am a college graduate, I am a retired teacher. I am not a racist, I am not uncaring, I believe in our Constitution, I believe in God, law and order and no I did not teach in a rural area. I taught in the inner city. 

We need to heal our country not cause 75 million to further lose faith in our government.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.