To the Editor:
As children, we " dream" of what we will" be" or "do" as adults. Some " dreams" more " ambitious than others.
The things we didn't dream of were, being poor, hungry, homeless or unemployed. Oppressed, persecuted, bullied, or discriminated against, because of our Race, Creed or Gender. Disrespected, harassed or live in constant fear. " Used", or abused in some way, or the victim of a "scam" or " con game", hatred or violence.
I wonder how people can do these things to each other, without emotion or guilt. Innocent people being " prayed upon" in order to fill someone else's agenda. I just don't get it, if no one likes these things, why are they being done? Mass shootings, Why? Racism, Prejudice, Why?
I'll tell you, sometimes things are " passed on" to the next generation. Our family has always " voted " for such and such party. We always stayed away from a certain" Race or Creed". That " Race " has always been " lazy". That's why they don't have jobs, or why they are homeless. There are lots of jobs for " people like them." Sound familiar? How many times have you heard things like that? How about if "they" couldn't afford "them", they shouldn't have "them".
People having opinions about things they know nothing about. Or, based on unfounded statements. "They're" poor, or homeless, because they want to be. Is that ridiculous, or what? Yet, these are the things that are " passed on" , the children see or hear these things and think that's the way it's suppose to be. All it takes is one person , to get the rest on the " bandwagon". They are angry or bitter or hate the world for a reason, and since " misery loves company", they get others Fired up" to join them. Especially now, with the World going through so much.
Everyone afraid , stressed out, worried, and trying to figure out how they will survive. We see it all the time. Those who " thrive" on Chaos and mayhem, know it doesn't take much to " get the ball rolling". To fill their agendas in the name of "Righteousness". Spreading all kinds of " theories", " gossip" and "unfounded statements". Taking " action" against the " innocent", to divert any interest from them to someone or something else.
If a certain" Race or Creed" protests some form of injustice, they are considered " trouble makers." There is a difference between a protest and a riot. The same things apply here. The protest is peaceful. Then, one " bad apple" starts it. Gets everyone on the "wagon", and the violence begins. They walk away. Sit back and watch. That needs to stop too. Nothing is accomplished through violence, it just adds to it. See, I told you, "they "can't do anything without violence. Or, someone is " provoke" to the point that they retaliate, then you hear, see what " they are like", and we didn't do anything. Actually they did it " sneaky", so no one could see it, all others saw, was the retaliation.
So, what's the solution? Any ideas? If everyone had a fair chance at life, maybe it wouldn't be so bad. But then, you always have someone, who thinks everyone, except their " group" isn't good enough, How sad, pathetic, and insecure. The last line of the " Pledge" states " With Liberty and Justice or all". Would be nice if we lived up to it.