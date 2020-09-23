I’m a concerned South Jersey Republican. As our district struggles with unprecedented challenges, our leadership in Congress remains silently complicit with party leadership and unresponsive to our needs.
Our neighbors desperately seek access to affordable health care and financial assistance. At this critical juncture, we need a steady voice in Washington who is knowledgeable and sensitive to the plight of his constituents.
I have sat with Amy Kennedy at her kitchen table. I’ve heard her talk about her vision for her family, her community, and her country. I can tell you Amy is no “radical.” She is a positive, common-sense problem solver.
As a mother of five, she understands the concerns of young families. She is passionate about the plight of the uninsured and has been a longstanding and vocal advocate for those suffering from mental health conditions. Amy’s experience as a parent and a former teacher gives her a unique perspective on the challenges of virtual and hybrid education alternatives.
This election is a choice between passion and ambition. Amy is passionate about working for us.
As a Republican, the time has come to put competence and passion over party. I stand with Amy because she stands with us.