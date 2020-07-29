To the Editor:
The letter titled, “Response to ‘Your Peers Don’t Hate America,’” written by Al Crossen, was right on the money. I was heartened to see at least one individual was brave enough to speak up regarding the destruction of America by the left, led by the smirking Nancy Pelosi and the “squad.”
Contrary to the younger Hall’s (the publisher’s grandson) misguided thinking, America is on the verge of being destroyed and taken over by the left, and it looks like we are going to just stand by and let it happen.
Our families fought in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan against tyranny at great sacrifice. Today’s younger generation knows nothing of those efforts. They know nothing of this great country.
Many care about getting something without ever having to work for it. Yes, they hate what this country is and mean to see its end.
If one man (Crossen) can stand up and speak, then so can the rest of us who are willing to fight for it. Thank you, Crossen.