To the Editor:
A vote for Joe Biden is also a vote for Kamala Harris, who was recently named the most "liberal" senator in the U.S. Senate, even ahead of Bernie Sanders.
Their agenda, if elected:
* Pack the Supreme Court (if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed) with at least four more justices (nine to 13) to ensure passage of their leftist progressive agenda.
* Eliminate the Senate filibuster rule so that everything can pass with 51 votes.
* Add two new states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, which would yield four new senators expected to be Democratic.
* Pass "Medicare for all" which means government-run health care, with the elimination of employer paid health care, affecting 180 million Americans.
* Pass a tax increase of trillions of dollars which will seriously negatively affect the economy. This will help pay for all the "free" things to come, such as health care for all illegal aliens (estimated to be anywhere from 11 to 22 million in the U.S.) and college for those who want it.
* Eliminate the Trump tax cuts which will immediately cost all taxpayers thousands of dollars per year, even if earning less than $400,000 per year.
* Restore all the regulations cut by Trump, e.g., offshore drilling.
* Pass the "Green New Deal" which will eliminate millions of jobs in the energy industry by banning fossil fuels of all types, including oil, nuclear, coal, and, of course, fracking.
* Reallocate funds from police budgets to other social programs (defund the police).
* Eliminate the 2nd Amendment and confiscate all privately owned guns.
Their goal is to remake America into a government-run country (a la Bernie Sanders' dream) because they know better than you do what is good and best for you.