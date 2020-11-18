To the Editor:
When we were kids, and you said or did something wrong, what did your parents do? Be honest. If you were having a hissy fit because you didn't get your way, did they ignore it? Did they give in just to shut you up? Did they turn you around, "tan your luggage," tell you to "knock off your nonsense," and send you to your room, which was a popular response?
They didn't appreciate you being a sore loser, either. If they won fair and square, you were told, "If you don't like the outcome, then try harder and improve the things you need to."
Nowadays, you see parents fighting with the umpires or referees at their children's' games. This is good sportsmanship? This is what we want them to learn? Having a "bird" because things aren't going OK for you is alright to do?
You see it everywhere. People being mean and spiteful, and doing things intentionally to hurt others. I've seen 2-year-olds behave better, just because they think it's all about them.
Selfishness and childlike behavior must stop. We need to "take our heads out of the sand," look around and realize that you are not the only person in this world.
We each must take responsibility for our actions. Do what we can, when we can, to make things better.
We're in the middle of a crisis. Do your part to make it better.
Recently, I heard a man state, "This virus isn't as bad as they say. They're just trying to scare everyone."
I lost it. I saw him in the store and told him I had family and friends in the medical field. Those kids are run ragged. They are out there every day, and I worry about them. They are getting burned out doing their jobs to protect everyone they can. Don't tell me there is no crisis.
He looked at me and walked away. I doubt if he heard anything I said.
That's the kind of thing that stirs people up, especially since he had no idea what he was talking about and had nothing to back it up, except for his own opinion, and the rhetoric he heard to downplay the seriousness of this pandemic.
What about those who are out there, doing their jobs, to make things better for us? What a pity that people do not accept the truth until it affects them, or a loved one.
Everyone would like to get back to normal, so stop whining and do what you're supposed to, so we can all get back to our lives.