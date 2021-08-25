Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

I am writing to say that Fox, Haigis, and Schweickhardt spoke my mind in their responses to Mr. Monzo’s criticism of teaching critical race theory. 

As a Quaker grandmother entering my ninth decade, I have observed that name-calling (e.g., Neo-Marxist) and ignoring history diminish opportunities for growth and change.  

I, too, believe that awareness of, not stifling of, truth is the bedrock of education.  

