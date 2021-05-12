Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

The schools are teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) which teaches that all members of "minoritized" racial groups are victims of a system rigged against them. Those born into "privileged" race are inherently exploiting minorities.  

CRT seeks to dismantle capitalism & undermine American Constitutional principles. CRT rejects equality.  

This is not a continuation of the civil rights movement, it's a repudiation of it. It's inspired by Marxism. All Americans need to stand together and say No.

