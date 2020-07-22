To the Editor:
Georgia Democrat and State Rep. Vernon Jones tweeted, on the eve of Independence Day, that his party was nearly the father of racism, bigotry and the Confederacy in the U.S.
He said if Democrats are really looking to eradicate everything with a racist history, then it should start with their party and confront and apologize for their past.
The Democratic Party began in the south by prominent slave owners. When the north said no to slavery, the south chose to secede from the Confederacy.
When they lost the Civil War and could no longer own slaves, the more prominent members of the party began one of the evilest and racist terrorist groups in our nation, the Ku Klux Klan. You won't hear Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer admit to that.
The Democrats also have an obsession with Margaret Sanger, who is the founder of what would become Planned Parenthood. This organization, according to Jones, slaughtered over 20 million black babies since 1973, yet Democrats proclaim black lives matter. That doesn't include those lives that can't defend themselves.
Rep. Jones should be admired because he chooses to stand up for what he sees as blatant contradictions by his party. Major cities, like Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington are controlled by the Democrats and have high levels of crime and homelessness. Look at the murders in Chicago alone. The poor see no improvements in their lives in these cities because of the corruption and lack of leadership, yet the Democrats expect and demand, as Joe Biden did, that they should vote Democrat.
These mayors, and the Democratic Party, try to blame all of their misfortunes on Trump, but these issues were there long before Trump came into office.