To the Editor:
We, from People In Crisis, Inc., a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt, non-profit, appreciate the efforts to keep people safe by limiting the number of people on New Jersey Transit buses during the pandemic.
However, please be aware that the way the guidelines are implemented is resulting in the buses being full, causing social distancing to be impossible.
For example, the 507 New Jersey Transit bus holds 47 passenger seats, therefore half of the seating capacity of 24 is permitted, thus allowing for social distancing.
However, New Jersey Transit does not seem to be going by the wording on its COVID alert sign. Instead, its half-capacity sign is based on the people sitting and standing.
New Jersey Transit is including 19 standees. That equals 66 people, and half of 66 is 33, so it doesn't allow the buses to be safe, causing them to be overcrowded and not allowing social distancing. They are permitting 33 people on the bus rather than 24 people, causing the bus to be unsafe.
If New Jersey Transit would put more buses on a single route, that would satisfy the requirements to acquire a safe ride and to maintain social distancing.