To the Editor:
I want to clear up a false remark that was aimed at my last letter to the editor. My helmet was made of steel, not tin foil. My bunker was underground, with a .5" steel plate for a roof, with 2' of dirt on top of it.
My helmet had a piece of my country's flag taped inside to remind me who I was fighting for, as did my squad. That said, let's get on with my letter.
Biden and his picks for officeholders are only shadowed by his handy work with his socialist pen. Look at the background of his advisors. Listen to what they say against my country.
How about unity? Taxpayers paying for late-term abortion on demand. Paris Climate Accords? War on American energy?
Open borders? That is not working well. The Iran deal? World Health Organization? Look who controls that.
Women's sports, Covid, $1.9-trillion package with a small amount of that check going to Covid, and no real distribution plan. Have the taxpayer pay for their election campaigns, re-districting and bailing out the mismanaged blue states.
Do you Demo voters think any of this helps my country?