To the Editor:
Every year, between May and July, hundreds of turtles are run over by cars. If you see one, you should pick it up, and put it across the street in the direction it's going; however, there's a major problem on Route 147 where there are four lanes of traffic with a solid cement barrier in the middle.
This road goes right through the wetlands where turtles breed. Turtles have no way of surviving when they try to cross the street.
When this highway was built, there was no consideration for the wildlife by the state Departments of Transportation and Environmental Protection. Not only is this road suicide for the turtles, but it is putting people in danger, as they try to avoid the turtles or stop to save them.
There is a curved plastic device that prevents turtles from going into dangerous areas. The Wetlands Institute used this device and offered to assist in placing them. It is time to put a stop to this massacre of turtles and keep people safe from what could be a terrible accident.