To the Editor:
During the House impeachment hearings of Donald J. Trump, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was asked if he realized that by coming forward to testify, he was putting himself in direct opposition to the most powerful person in the world. He replied, “I knew I was assuming a lot of risk.”
When asked how he was able to assure his father not to worry about the possible repercussions, he stated, “This is America. This is the country I have served and defended, that all my brothers have served, and here, right matters.”
Does right matter? Vindman did what was right. Does truth matter? Vindman told the truth.
Because he did the right thing and told the truth, he was removed from his position working with the National Security Council, as was his brother. He retired from the military July 8 because he determined his future in the military would be forever limited because of Trump’s retaliation.
What will become of this nation if true patriots, who are brave enough to stand up to power, have their careers destroyed because they did not worship at the feet of Trump, a man severely lacking integrity and character?
During his Army career, Vindman earned the Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman badge, Expert Infantryman badge, and Parachutist badge, as well as four Army Commendation medals and two Defense Meritorious Service medals.
He speaks fluent Russian and Ukrainian and possesses an extensive knowledge of Eurasia, which made him an asset to the military of the U.S. and its security. We have lost a great soldier for no other reason than to soothe the ego of Trump.