Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor:  

It was with great interest that I read the Herald's lead story on the Wildwood police budget and was shocked by the gross omissions in that story.  

I lived in the Wildwoods from 1971 to 2019. I know all the police departments in the Wildwoods coordinate their activities. I did not see any mention of the seasonal change in population noted in the information provided, nor was their data on numbers of felons from other states captured in Wildwood. 

The terrorists from the first bombing of the Twin Towers were captured in the Wildwoods. The FBI hid mafia witnesses in the Wildwoods. I know this because I was stopped by the FBI. 

The job of the police in Wildwood is just as dangerous as in any metropolitan city. 

I know this information. My husband was the judge for many years. Being a police officer is a dangerous job. They earn their salary. It is not a gift. 

 

- JANET CALLOWAY 

Court House 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.