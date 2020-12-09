To the Editor:
I saw so many nice blessings in the last few weeks. When I entered the Acme, in North Cape May, there was a sign with all the names of veterans who worked there, thanking them for their service.
All along Bayshore Road, in Villas, there are signs saying ‘be nice,’ and lots of messages on other signs. Thank you to the teachers at Mitnick School for guiding their charges in such a positive manner.
In these troubled times, please try to be a little nicer, and remember the Lord made only one race – the human race, and we all bleed red no matter the color of our skin.
I have lived a long time, as I will turn 85 Dec. 5, and thank the Lord for each day I am here. God bless everyone and God bless America, which is still the best country in the world.