To the Editor:
Who will stand up for America? Our nation is in big trouble.
Looters and rioters are taking control of our streets. They dominate the media.
Celebrities make excuses for criminals in the name of social justice. Major corporations give millions to radical left-wing organizations, such as Black Lives Matter, who proclaim themselves Marxists.
America is a great nation, with opportunities for everyone. Why do so many want to come here to be oppressed?
This is the land of opportunities. Don't be mentally brainwashed by the left-wing hate machine.