To the Editor:
Why is our country falling apart? Allow me to explain what the Republicans have done in the last 30 years.
Beginning with Reagan in 1980, the national debt had not yet reached a trillion dollars. With Jimmy Carter, the debt was $780 billion. The Republicans just love to give us tax reductions, especially for the rich.
Reagan ran the debt up into the trillions. Also, the wars are costly, and didn't the Republicans begin a few? Like Granada (unnecessary) and after 240 Marines were killed in Lebanon. Note: After 12 years of Republicans until 1992, President Clinton (D) had to balance the budget. You don't remember?
Next, we had George W. Bush. These were the most damaging years in American history. They used 9/11 as cover and lied about weapons of mass destruction to start a war in Iraq.
Incidentally, Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. Note: Saudi Arabia had 13 people very much involved; another mistake. Damage, some 5,000 Americans killed, over 100,000 Iraqis also, and $10 trillion in debt.
We eventually had eight years of Obama followed by Trump. Now, within four longs years, we had $7.8 trillion raising of the debt. All in all, and what must be explained is the following: The tax reductions of $5 trillion under Reagan, Bush, and Trump.
Also, they all promised to “trickle-down” of which we saw none, and there was no infrastructure. Why? An unnecessary waste of time and money.
Again, we have a chance, but the Republicans are interfering via Senate leader, Mitch McConnell (R). He refused to cooperate, and this is something the Democrats did not do to him.