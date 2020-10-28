To the Editor:
Ever since the Clinton administration, I have understood that the people who run the Democrat Party are people who believe that character doesn’t count, the truth doesn’t matter, nothing is sacred, and only suckers obey the law.
It is impossible to maintain a civil society based upon those beliefs. The society will ultimately deteriorate into what we are deteriorating into today - a tyranny with an unarmed citizenry.
By holding those beliefs, the only way these people can govern is through the “compassionate” use of deception, oppression, coercion, and fear, i.e., Black Lives Matter, Antifa, etc.
The following are just a few examples:
A) “An exchange (redacted) discussing U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”
The above is the heading of a recently released Central Intelligence Agency memo. The deep state has been hiding it for four years.
It shows that the thoroughly corrupt Hillary Clinton, not President Trump, was the real colluder with the Russians during the 2016 election.
As a result of those felonies, she and Obama became the driving force behind the cover-up of the worst political scandal in American history.
With the help of the mainstream media, deep state, and left-wing lawyers, these people put our president, his family, and our country through hell for those four years. They never let up for one instant, because they refused to accept the results of the 2016 election.
If they stop lying, they will be exposed as what they are. Here are just a few things they did: the endless contrived Mueller Report ($40 million, 500 interviews, and 2,500 subpoenas); endless hearings and subpoenas from Democrat-run Congressional committees; incessant lying (Schiff, only one of many); selective false leaks to a willing and hostile media; use of the intelligence agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by Obama; entrenched bureaucrats and Obama holdovers; and an unconstitutional impeachment.
B) To blame the president for the planned chaos and confusion that the Democrats and the media will inflict upon our country in the current election, Clinton publicly told Biden not to concede the election.
This will give the 600 lawless, left-wing lawyers who have been hired by the Biden campaign more time to wreak havoc on and drag out the election process for as long as it takes to manufacture enough mail-in votes for Biden to win.
They will make pious statements like “every vote must count” while at the same time they’ll be disenfranchising those of us who play by the rules.
C) Speaking of playing by the rules, this is something you will not have heard if you only listen to “mainstream” media.
We learned that members of the Biden family, the vice president included, have, since 2019, been under investigation by the FBI as part of a money-laundering operation.
No wonder Biden has been hiding in his basement for weeks. He’s afraid he’ll get a question from a real journalist.
These people hate our system of government, and they think we’re stupid. Do we really want lawless people like this controlling the futures of our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews? By the way, all lives matter.