To the Editor:
In my opinion, U.S Rep. Van Drew needs to resign his public position due to his anti-constitutional, anti-democratic and anti-American behavior. Firstly, for switching over to Trump and supporting him in his arrogant, ignorant, anti-medical, anti-science bogus approach to dealing with Covid-19. His support makes him share the tragic responsibility with Trump for the 100,000 to 200,000 needless Covid deaths Trump's incompetence has caused. These deaths have occurred mostly among the low-income people and people of color (suspicious).
Secondly, Van Drew needs to resign in shame for being gullible enough to repeat and support Trump's dangerous, infantile, temper tantrum lies about election fraud. Van Drew repeated these lies without a shred of proof or evidence and despite numerous recounts and investigations. No proof, as in none, nill, nix, nada, zilch. These lies were told and repeated to purposely fool the gullible, motivate the dangerous and inflict doubt, insecurity, suspicion and terror on the people and our government. Van Drew is not a victim, he is a perpetrator and must now share the responsibility with Trump for the tragic, deadly (5 deaths), fascist insurrection attempt that disgraced America on Jan. 6. This includes the death of Brian Sicknick, the N.J. native policeman who was murdered by the insurrectionists by being hit over the head with a fire extinguisher.
Van Drew and the others who defied our Constitution and voted against Biden's legal election are members of the Racist, White Supremacist, anti-election, anti-democracy, backward minded horde who rule the now totally disgraced, immoral and ethically bankrupt Republican Party. This party has been spinelessly led to this low place by an obviously mentally unbalanced, pathologically lying, sociopathic, dangerous and violent "president" and his cohort, the Republican Party's speaker, Mitch McConnell. Am I making this up? Look for yourself. Van Drew is part and parcel to the problem and there is more to come. Van Drew is an embarrassment to our great state and needs to go.