To the Editor:
Hannah was on her lunch break at work July 20 when a woman started banging on the breakroom door, screaming that her friend was overdosing and needed Narcan.
Hannah jumped up to see what was going on and saw the woman was struggling, so Hannah went to the front of the store to alert a manager of what was going on and to call 911.
When Hannah got back to the woman, she was on the floor not breathing. Hannah told her supervisor she knew CPR and they told her to go ahead and do what she could.
Hannah started CPR chest compressions and did so for six minutes until the first responders arrived and took over. Hannah then asked a coworker to clear the aisle so the emergency medical technicians could get through, and proceeded to the front entrance and waited for them so she could show them where to find the woman.
The first responder told Hannah that had she not been there this woman would not have survived. Hannah is my daughter and she is a very kind-hearted, loving, and giving young lady. Hannah has struggled with some self-esteem issues and has, at times, been on the receiving end of a bully. Her management team recognized Hannah's heroic action, but with all the negativity going on in our nation these days I thought this a positive thing for people to hear about.