Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

I will be honest and say that I do not know everything and that my poop does stink. There, I said it.  

My problem these days is hearing everyone talk about this one-of-a-kind virus that remains unpredictable, science vs. politics, freedoms vs. rules, and the like; I remain somewhat amazed, as well as curious.  

Did I miss something along the way in my own life? Did everybody major in microbiology, political science, theology, accounting, statistics, need I go on?  

Everybody and anybody act like they know everything. That’s impossible for anyone. Trump acts the same way and he literally knows everything about nothing.  

Close your eyes and listen to him. Sad, isn’t it? There goes another American. Dead. 

