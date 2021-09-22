Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

On a recent Sunday, Pastor HeyYoung Horton shook my hand and said to me, "God be with you." She is the pastor of Cape May United Methodist Church. I am thankful for feeling welcome. 

Recently, I started attending church regularly in Cape May. For 12 years, I went to the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House. I made friends there, but circumstances changed. I still maintain contact with that church. I am thankful for the job I had there in the nursery for many years. 

I am also thankful that the Christian library at the First Baptist Church of Cape May, in Court House, is open again after the pandemic closed it. 

I've been welcome at several other churches in Cape May for services and meals. Also at churches in Ocean City, I was welcome. God is good. 

