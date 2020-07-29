Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor:

Here are questions that the Trump administration won’t plainly answer, but should before opening schools in September.

Will all students and staff be tested before being allowed to enter the schools? If so, how often?

Who will do the testing? When will the testing occur, and who pays for it? Why isn’t support staff asked for input about opening schools safely?

Florida’s testing of children shows that they can be effective in large numbers. We should boycott school openings until all students and staff are tested and then done regularly afterward.

Protect our students, staff, and schools.

