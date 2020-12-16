Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

This year has needlessly been made too difficult.  

We are all feeling upset about many things we have no control over, and it is apparent as I encounter people in the stores.  

We have to stop thinking Americans are enemies of other Americans. “Love it or leave it” was an old saying. We can’t even leave. Other countries don’t want us. We don’t want us. What shall we do about this mess?  

I do not have to love my neighbor, but I was raised better, to be a decent human being. So were you. Let’s set a better example as adults and grow up. 

