To the Editor:
A recent post by Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue on his personal Facebook page Feb. 20 suggests he thinks those “Hate Has No Home Here” signs are “hypocritical.” Don’t those people “hate” the former president of the U.S.?
I offer the mayor an alternative to his conclusion.
We have all heard the saying, “Hate the sin, but love the sinner.” That was Mohandas Gandhi paraphrasing St. Augustine.
Those whose families have been affected by alcoholism or addiction are often encouraged to “hate the disease, but love the alcoholic/addict.”
In that vein, I offer, as is true for me and many of my liberal friends, that it is possible to “hate the policies, but not the policy maker.”
A wise counselor once helped me to find compassion by telling me that “cynics only see through the eyes of cynicism” and “haters only see through the eyes of hate.”
I will keep my sign. Like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I hope “to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”