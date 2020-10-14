Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

After watching the recent, worst debate ever, I found I was disappointed in the moderator. There was no debate control.  

Here’s my solution and some new rules for debates. The moderator needs a tool for debate rules enforcement. 

I propose we follow soccer rules and have yellow and red cards on hand to be “awarded” by the moderator. If a candidate uses up their allowable time and continues after the warning, they get a yellow card.  

The same rule would apply to anyone who rudely interrupts another without being recognized. If one earns two yellow cards, the next penalty is the issuance of a red card.  

A red card comes with a 10-minute loss of speaking time supported by the offender’s mic disabled for the 10 minutes. One more yellow card being issued results in removal from the debate stage. 

