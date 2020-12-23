To the Editor:
The recent Cape May County Herald article “Testa 1 of 4 Republicans Seeking to Improve NJ Health Care Through Horizon Payment” piqued my interest.
Regardless of political party, politicians are always claiming they will “create affordable health care,” however, their promises fall short. That is not true of Sen. Michael Testa, who seems to be spot on and takes actions on issues that are important to the future of the state.
Testa’s idea to place the Horizon payment of $600 million into a new nonprofit entity that is dedicated to health care-related issues should be the exact direction New Jersey takes.
However, it looks like the governor is taking “health care” money from Horizon and placing it into his general budget. In a time when quality health care is important to our community safety and health, including defeating a virus and reopening our economy, I find it irresponsible to place this money into a non-health care fund.
This past year, Testa has brought to light tens of dozens of ways Trenton politicians have abused our taxpayer dollars and used them to fund projects and programs that do not help us here in South Jersey. I really appreciate his watchdog mentality and thank him for being a fighter.