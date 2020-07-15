To the Editor:
2020 has been a year, so far, that has challenged us not only as a nation but as a race - the human race.
This year started with the possibility of World War III, then Australia burned to the ground, followed by life as we know it drastically changing due to COVID-19, and yet, that isn’t the hardest challenge we’ve faced.
The most important challenge, in what sci-fi comics proclaimed to be a utopian 2020, is the glaring issue of inequality. People, minority groups, whole religions, even, have been oppressed, persecuted, and subject to prejudice for centuries.
As another year passes by, we find that we, too, have failed ourselves, and continued this neglect of utopia.
There is no longer time to make signs, point fingers, and cancel anyone perceived to be wrong. By picking a side, by pointing a finger, we have further pushed the ever-expanding divide between people.
We, as a people, can no longer sit back and blame one another. We, as a people, need to strive for a better tomorrow. We, as a people, must accept ourselves as we are, as human beings.
Once we learn to accept each other, for all of our strengths and all of our flaws, we can heal. United we stand, divided we fall.
We must all stand together, one race, one belief. Freedom and equality for all.