To the Editor:
I'm a Middle Township girl of 40-plus years. I grew up here. I love our town and the people in it. Like all of us, I've had my trials and tribulations, my bumps in the road, in this life, but the spirit of community and the support that this spirit nurtures have always been there, and I've never lost faith in a brighter future for all of us that call Middle Township home.
In that spirit, I've tried to put my words into action by becoming active in local nonprofits and various organizations that I hoped shared this vision of community. We should be willing to work with anyone when it comes to doing good work. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.
Sadly, we see good organizations taken over by small groups of people who only want to use those organizations to divide us, believing this will advance their selfish, personal agendas. About this, I cannot stay silent. Working to divide us, especially along racial lines, will always bear bitter fruit. Nothing good can come of it.
These folks do not understand what Middle is really about. Many of them are not of this town. They just don't get it.
Middle is about our families, Black, White, Chinese, Indian, or Spanish, we have been here for each other for generations. Our parents, aunts, and uncles grew up together, went to school together, played sports together. They then raised all of us together and those bonds grew strong with time.
We all worked lousy summer jobs together. Helped each other make it to graduation. Our parents played taxi for us and kept a sharp eye on all us kids and our "activities."
It wasn't about the color of anyone's skin. That was not what we saw in our friends and neighbors. We saw one big family. That's what I think of when I think of my hometown, Middle Township.
I don't care what you look like on the outside. If you're here to do good things, I'm here to stand with you. Join the family.
If you want to bring division and strife into our town, based on some political agenda, I can't support it, and the good folks I know all over this town will not support it.
We see too many towns, neighborhoods, and families being torn apart by politics. We can't let that happen here.
We need to support leadership that puts the Middle Township family first, not personal grievances or political agendas. We got a good thing going. Let's not mess it up.