To the Editor:
“... if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”
The above quote is from Greater New York Black Lives Matter (BLM) president Hawk Newsome and was made June 24.
In a previous letter, I explained that BLM is not a civil rights group, but rather a militant group aligned with the Democrat Party.
The Klu Klux Klan, from its inception, in 1865, and up to the passage of the Civil and Voting Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965, respectively, was an arm of the Democrat Party. Over that period, Democrats imposed poll taxes, literacy tests, and Jim Crow laws to maintain segregation while the Klan resorted to lynchings, beatings, and other acts of violence.
Just as the Klan helped the Democrat Party destroy the lives of many blacks during that century, BLM is now helping the Democrat Party destroy the futures of our children and grandchildren.
What started as peaceful and appropriate protests by good people for the murder of George Floyd has been hijacked by evil, ruthless, and violent groups like BLM and Antifa. They, like the people who run the Democrat Party, hate what we stand for as a country, and want to destroy many of our institutions.
They don’t seem to care how many lives of our most vulnerable citizens within our inner cities they destroy. To make matters worse, Democrat mayors, who have been failing their citizens for decades (how do open borders, illegal immigrants, and sanctuary cities help poor inner-city citizens?) won’t stop the carnage, acting as if the looters, vandals, and arsonists are their true constituents.
I also noted in my previous letter that BLM invaded the Gray Baptist Church in Troy, New York, chanted their divisive "Black Lives Matter" chant, and tried to intimidate and frighten congregants for practicing their religion. See the tweet.
It doesn’t stop there. In an earlier letter, I wrote that one of the main goals of the people who run the Democrat Party is to create a tyranny with an unarmed citizenry.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, of St. Louis, were about to have dinner one night when they heard the crashing of the iron gate in the front yard. A crowd of between 300 and 500 “protestors” were passing by when some of them crashed the gate and headed toward their home.
The McCloskeys contacted the police and found that no help would be coming. They contacted private security companies, but the companies were unwilling to insert themselves into such a volatile situation. Desperate, the only thing they could do was grab their rifle and pistol and go outside.
The “peaceful protestors” had come to within 40’ of the house and told the McCloskeys that they were going to kill them and their dog. They also told them what rooms they were going to sleep in after they killed them. However, after seeing that the McCloskeys looked like they had no intention whatsoever of letting that happen, the "protestors" slithered away. Thank God for the Second Amendment.
Unfortunately, within a couple of days, the St. Louis circuit attorney (Kim Gardner), one of several left-wing district attorneys; i.e. Chicago, Philadelphia, etc., whose political campaigns were funded by George Soros to make the prosecution of criminals impossible, charged them with unlawful use of a weapon and had the police remove their weapons. There goes the Second Amendment. They are now unarmed and the “peaceful protestors” are out free.
All lives matter.