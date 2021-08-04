Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

I understand that the people that go to jail did what they did and they're in there, but with all the Covid going on, trying to stay clean and sanitize stuff, it is not fair for the jail to take the inmates' rights to getting a shower or making a phone call.  

A guy died in quarantine not being able to take a shower or make a phone call to his family before he passed away. This is so unsanitary. Something needs to be done about this. 

ED. NOTE: An email sent to Sheriff Robert Nolan, requesting comment on the above allegations, was not answered, and a follow-up phone call was not returned. 

