To the Editor:
The western and central European nations are facing, at this moment, a consequential decision. The U.S. has recently decided to ban the importation of Russian oil. The Europeans now have to decide to join the ban or continue to buy Russian oil and, in effect, foster the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Joining the ban for Europeans will mean a shortage of the energy necessary to fuel most of their transportation needs and the operation of much of their means of production. Intertwined with that choice would be a significant price increase in the oil that is available.
It is important to note that most European countries are already paying about $8 U.S. dollars per gallon of gas. This price would be destined to rise even higher after the ban. The choice for them to ban Russian oil is not without serious consequences.
However, the real decision is much more encompassing than a decision to ban oil. It requires a broader look. The Russians have invaded a sovereign country without a legitimate reason. It appears their purpose was to ensure that Ukraine formed a barrier to invasions. It also appears that Mr. Putin has followed this same purpose with Belarus, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.
Connecting the dots, it is easy to see that Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and Romania are targets for the same purpose as Ukraine. Putin has a plan, and he has been implementing it for years now. There is no reason to believe that he will not continue.
The point here is this: If Europe continues to buy his oil and gas, they continue to fuel his plan. If he acts to take any of the countries just mentioned, we will be committed to a war.
Maybe he won’t do that, but if he does, maybe we won’t decide to go to war and instead pull a Munich Pact with Putin. We don’t have a crystal ball, but we do have the history of Putin’s action. There is no reason to believe he will change his plan.
If the Europeans decide to accept the ban of oil and eventually ban Russian natural gas, the primary source of revenue for Putin and his plans will be finished. It would mean a difficult time for everyone, but we would not be fighting a war and losing military personnel or risking our civilian populations. It would also weaken Russia greatly.
Our only demand would be the removal of all Russian and Belarus troops from Ukraine. If this demand is fostered, there is a good possibility that Putin will either bend, or, more likely, be forced out of office.
But, in any case, Russia will not have the funds or logistical support necessary to continue its war against Ukraine. Any future plans to expand Russia’s borders will be ended.