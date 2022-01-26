We commemorated the birth of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 17. Today, we hear regularly in the news of reports of schools teaching critical race theory and enacting segregated days, events, or times for various racial groups, some even in MLK’s name.
In addition, the violence witnessed in 2020 in the name of standing for Black lives would fill his heart with a grief beyond measure. These points are the complete antithesis of who Dr. King was.
While he opposed Black oppression and fought for equal rights, he believed and practiced strongly in peaceful protest and power through words and thoughtful persuasion, not violence in the streets.
No one can argue there was no greater or more effective advocate than Dr. King and his efforts. It was only after his death that the movement became radicalized and more violent.
Dr. King, in his most familiar and famous “I Have a Dream” speech, longed for a time when men and women of every color were judged based upon their character and not their skin color. That all of humankind would live and walk side by side in love and harmony.
Today, while we witness the efforts to unwind all that Dr. King lived and died for, it is incumbent for citizens to resist all such efforts in every area and arena of life. To do anything less dishonors Dr. King.
In order to resist and even undo the unraveling of Dr. King's efforts, it is important to become educated on critical race theory and 1619 projects and to reverse the infiltration into many of our education systems today. For many public schools, including my own, these beliefs and value systems have indeed woven their way into the schools.
A higher way of ensuring opportunities for all ethnicities is not solely based on statics and quotas, but rather challenging and encouraging all students to apply themselves, as opposed to enveloping oneself in perpetual victimization.
For those who are established, it is critical to provide the opportunity to grow and even fail and learn from their failures and realize their fullest potential!
Our community, yes, our nation, has great potential in all its citizens and it begins with realizing we are one race, the human race, and while we are not perfect, the truth of the matter is we are the least racist ever!
Get involved, be light filled with love, and stand for all that is good and lovely. Create a culture where all can reach their fullest potential!
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.