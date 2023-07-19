To the Editor:
It’s amazing how things can change after a single national election. A few years ago, we were energy independent for the first time since 1949. Now, we import oil again.
A few years ago, gas prices were under $2 a gallon. Now, with pipelines closed down and new federal regulations in effect, gas is approaching $4 a gallon.
A few years ago, illegal crossings of our porous southern border were curtailed by an administration that attempted to control border crossings and make us a sovereign state. Now, with our border open to all and border crossings at a historic high, several states have sent their National Guard and other authorities to help with the crisis. One state, Texas, is even building a floatable barrier on the Rio Grande River to deter intruders.
A few years ago, unemployment, particularly minority unemployment, was at a historic low. Now, it is climbing. Wages, which were at a historic high, are now dropping. Inflation, which was stagnant, is now growing at an alarming rate after 10 consecutive federal rate increases. Some experts say our inflation has increased over 10% over the past few years.
A few years ago, monuments to Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Columbus, and other prominent historical figures stood proudly in our parks. Now, they’ve been removed or destroyed by riotous people who want to rewrite our history to reflect their own angry views by holding our 18th, 19th, and 20th century leaders and historical figures to 21st century values. This ignores the fact that historical figures were people of their times, not ours.
A few years ago, national crime rates were relatively stable. Now, they are above normal in many major cities. Amazingly, some of these cities are actually reducing their police forces and police budgets as crime rates continue to soar!
A few years ago, the government of Afghanistan could control the Taliban with our help. Now that we’ve left, the Taliban has retaken control and is again holding public executions and barring women from schools and universities. Our allies watch the fumbled Tehran evacuation video in horror, wondering how any long-term political alliance with the fickle U.S. could possibly be worth the risk. As a direct result, our image and foreign policy is in ruins.
A few years ago, our children were taught to be proud of their country and heritage. Now, they’re being taught to be ashamed of their country and sometimes their heritage. In the classroom, they are rhetorically divided by a policy called “Critical Race Theory” into the “oppressors” and the “oppressed,” as if this will help our children and our divided nation.
A few years ago, the White House was relentlessly questioned on every undertaking and our then president, never at a loss for words, accepted questions from any reporter. Now, our president avoids the media, rarely takes questions directly from reporters, and reads his few speeches from a teleprompter.
Though things have changed, I am still proud of my country, but I’m very saddened by the disastrous direction it has taken in the past few years under the present administration. However, I have hope.
There’s always an election on the horizon!