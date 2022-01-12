Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To the Editor: 

baby is not a mistake. A baby is not an accident. A baby is not an inconvenience. A baby is not a problem. A baby is not a burden. A baby is a miracle!  

If you don't believe in miracles, perhaps you've forgotten you are one. No one is disposable! Speak for those without a voice! 

 

- CAROL LENNOX 

Villas 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.