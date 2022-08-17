I want to thank Chief Leusner and Lt. Higginbottom for giving me the opportunity to attend the events of this year’s Middle Township Police Youth Camp.
When I arrived bright and early on Monday morning, I was given a schedule that was jam-packed with events for the week that kept the campers busy from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This year’s event had a total of 60 campers, which got to experience these events.
The emphasis each day was goal setting, stress and anxiety, decision-making, communication, and self-esteem.
The instructors assigned to the camp consisted of some Middle Twp. police officers, people from Cape Assist, peer leaders, and multiple different agencies of the township and county. They ensured that all administrative, training, logistical, and additional support activities were performed accurately and effectively.
I was amazed that everything about this camp was so well orchestrated throughout the entire week.
Aside from many of the fun events at the camp, the camp motivated and challenged the campers to perform under some physical and mental stress. It also emphasized seeking self-improvement, setting high standards, and encouraging candor and frankness.
I came away from the camp wishing that every 6th, 7th, and 8th grader in Middle Township had the opportunity to attend such a wonderful camp.
The Middle Township Police Youth Camp is lucky and fortunate to have personnel as qualified and dedicated to our youth. That makes this camp a positive experience the campers will take with them, and never forget.
In the future, I hope that more Middle Township residents will consider financially supporting this camp each year.