Letters to the Editor 2019

To the Editor: 

This year, the Supreme Court will take up the Roe v. Wade case. In the year 2021, approximately 42.6 million babies were aborted. 

If you ever were involved in abortion, you need to ask God to forgive you. 

I am not writing this to condemn anyone, but to let you know that if you ask God to forgive you, then, someday, in heaven, you will see your baby’s face in the beauty it was meant to display. 

- James Mentz Sr., Cape May

