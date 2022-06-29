There is finally a realization that electric bikes (or e-bikes) are a viable means of recreation and transportation. With that comes the inevitable clash with pedestrians on boardwalks and bike paths and irresponsible riders.
As a rider of these amazing bicycles for five years, it has been apparent that the vast majority of my peers are middle-aged or older. They exercise an abundance of caution when riding and are examples that younger riders should emulate.
One of my pet peeves is that many young riders never wear a helmet, disregard traffic signals, and stop signs, and are a menace to themselves and motorists.
We riders should be bike ambassadors. We should put safety first, wear helmets, use lights and horns or bells, and yield to dog walkers and other pedestrians on bike paths and boardwalks.
Unless we want to find ourselves saddled by more laws, let us show respect to others and abide by all motor vehicle laws. Exercise caution and common sense. A red light means stopping both cars and bicycles.
Enforcement by police will not happen unless they are charged with specific instructions to crack down on bicyclists. I have seen officers pass by young riders not wearing helmets and nothing is done. They have too many things to concern themselves with and not with youngsters flaunting helmet laws.
Once again, it is for parents to ensure their child's safety. If Mom and Dad ride, they must demonstrate how important it is to wear a helmet and ride in accordance with motor vehicle regulations. If they don't ride, ensure a helmet is worn every time a bicycle is ridden. When and if that takes place, there will be fewer problems with bicyclists, motorized or not.
- Al Campbell,Court House
ED. NOTE: The author is the Herald's managing editor emeritus, who retired after 31 years Sept. 1, 2019.