Letters to the Editor 2019

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This letter was written in response to a letter titled “Congress Needs Term Limits” by Jerry Sieber, published in print and online Dec. 14, 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.