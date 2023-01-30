Smart Meter

A smart electric power meter measures power usage.

 JWPhotoworks/Shutterstock.com

Atlantic City Electric’s (ACE) smart meter initiative continues across Cape May County. For some, the installation of the new smart meter was followed by a shockingly high bill for that first billing cycle. 

