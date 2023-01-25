Sarah Renninger

Sarah Renninger

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

It was 1983, and my dream of becoming a teacher was about to begin. My starting salary was $11,500. And it came with medical benefits! I was really excited about this! There was nothing else I ever wanted to do except to be a teacher. I was passionate about being a part of children’s lives, being a part of seeing them succeed in all areas of life. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Reporter

Sarah Renninger, who covers education policy/topics, has been working in the public education system for 40 years. She lives in Court House and spends a lot of time on the beach.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.