Jesus told us, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” Matt: 6:34.
My mother quoted this verse to my husband, Neil, years ago while we were visiting her, and he has kept it close in his heart ever since.
I received another much-needed verse today.
“I sought the LORD, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears,” Ps. 34:4.
This quote came from King David.
Fears and worries can wreak havoc in our heads and hearts if we lose sight of the fact that our heavenly Father is always present and watching over us. Those fears and worries may come upon us unexpectedly and then act like irritating sand in our shoes. We try to get rid of it but sometimes there are a few irritating grains left that continue to annoy us.
What brought all this to mind today is that Neil had a stress test last week and on Friday the doctor’s office called to schedule an appointment with the cardiologist, which now is set for Monday. Whatever they saw during the test wasn’t urgent enough to send Neil to the hospital but urgent enough to not let one more day go by without getting him seen by a specialist.
Yes, that is just the kind of thing that can get me started on the fears and worries! I have told myself several times yesterday and today that God knows exactly what is going on and He will give us guidance on what we need to do.
My job is to seek God’s heart and direction along with wisdom and discernment for both Neil and me. So, that’s what I am doing – along with quoting both these verses to myself!
If you have been around Christians for long, you have heard the saying that “God’s got it.” That reassurance means God is always aware of what is happening in our lives.
He was neither surprised nor dismayed about the test results. God has His plan already in place and we, hopefully, will get on board with that plan.
I cannot explain how reassuring it is to me to know that my God, the creator of both Neil and me, is, at this moment, in charge of everything in our lives, including this. He is comforting me and at the same time giving both of us and the doctor wisdom on what to do. I have prayed for both of these things and God in all His love will guide us.
It is not so much que sera, sera (whatever will be will be) as it is God inviting us to share with Him all our concerns, thoughts, and anticipations, as we sit here throughout the weekend waiting for the next appointment. That appointment will tell us what was seen and give us directions to the next step.
So, as the weekend proceeds into Monday, will I still be shaking the proverbial sand out of my shoe? I pray not because in the meantime we get to go to Sunday school and church where we will share our prayer concerns with those who love us and who will join us in prayer for wisdom and guidance.
What an additional blessing this is. We have a ready-made support team of like-minded believers in Christ and His saving work! Who better to pray for us and keep our minds focused, not on fear and worry, but on the promises of God?
So, what are some of the promises we will focus on?
First, the promise God gave to the Israelites in Jer. 29:11.
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a future and a hope.”
Oh, that is a good promise to keep handy for just about any occasion.
And this one, “Now this is what the LORD says - He who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine! When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they will not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched, nor will the flame burn you.” Is. 43:2.
Amen and amen.
How about, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Phil. 4:7.
Yes, indeed!
Those are just a few of the promises listed in the Bible but I have many other promises from God in my heart. I know my God and He knows me. We’ve spent a lot of years together and He knows my weaknesses and my strengths.
He promises to walk with us through this time just as Isaiah quoted above. He is with us, and we are with Him, now and forevermore.
Now that I have confirmed and reviewed the scriptures, the fear and worries are behind me, and my eyes are now set firmly on my Father and my Savior. He always desires the best for both of us and we are holding onto that promise with grateful hearts.
