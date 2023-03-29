It seems as if at least two or three times a week, I come across the word ‘worldview.’ Usually, it is someone explaining their big picture thoughts about what is happening in the world today.
To make sure I was getting the gist of this right, I looked up the word ‘worldview’ in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, and it is defined as “a comprehensive conception or apprehension of the world, especially from a specific standpoint.”
I am a bit late to the game, but now I finally understand that a worldview is really each individual’s opinion based upon their beliefs, life experiences, and knowledge.
I really enjoy having a good chat with anyone and hearing what they have to say, as I believe ongoing dialog between humans is a fun and wonderful way to start a friendship. And, of course, I also believe in sharing my faith in Jesus, which, I now understand, is a result of my worldview.
I sometimes think it would be great if everyone thought as I do, but after about two seconds, I realize that would not be fun at all. I love the back-and-forth of human conversation, the sharing of information, facts, desires, ideas, and conflicts.
No, I don’t want everyone to think the way I do about everything. But what joy it would bring to my soul if everyone around me believed in Jesus as their Savior.
Since the Bible is the very basis for my worldview, all opinions or insights I have are based on God’s word and Jesus' saving grace to me.
Now, of course, I am human, so you might have heard me arguing the wrong side of things, but hopefully I can listen to the opposing side and realize my error. That is me in the flesh! If I can learn to just stick to seeing everything through Jesus’ words and actions, my opinions should be righteous ones.
Now that I am considering my personal worldview, it seems that the Apostle’s Creed states what I believe very well:
I believe in God, the Father Almighty, maker of heaven and earth; and in Jesus Christ his only Son, our Lord; who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried; He descended into hell; the third day he rose from the dead; he ascended into heaven, and sitteth at the right hand of God the Father Almighty; from thence he shall come to judge the quick and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting. Amen.
This creed is a synopsis of my beliefs as a Christian, and the Bible is my manual. I believe God created the world, and from reading about the creation in Genesis, I understand the status of man and woman, I understand people are to take care of creation, I understand how easily I can be led into sin, and why I now need a Savior.
Reading in the Gospels, I learn that Jesus came to Earth. By dying, He took my penalty of death, and then was resurrected and is now in heaven.
I understand my obedience to God requires me to assist my fellow man. I understand that I am to be merciful and a peacemaker.
Now, when someone asks for my worldview on any subject, I certainly hope I will take the time to run it through my understanding of God’s word before I answer. Of course, this will take some practice for me, but now that I am at least focusing along these lines, it should be easier for me to adjust my worldview by my knowledge of God’s views.
When I see someone in need of food, I will feed them. When I see someone sick, I will help them and pray for them. I will use the resources given to me by God, which are my faith, my compassion, my finances, and my love for mankind, to do what He wills here on Earth.
God’s worldview, of course, is much larger than mine, but I also know He places each of us where we can do the most good to bring Him glory.
My little space in the world might be nestled next to your little space in the world. That makes two of us doing God’s will here. If your little space bumps into another Christian’s space, well, you see how it works if we are following God’s will and vision for our world.
This is why when I meet another Christian, my heart sings for joy and my love pours forth even before they have told me they are also one of God’s children. It is because I can clearly see it in their special view of the King’s world!
ED. NOTE: Amy Patsch writes from Ocean City. Email her at writerGoodGod@gmail.com.