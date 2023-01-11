Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I have never been a big fan of winter. I know some of you love those winter outdoor sports like skiing and ice skating or even those indoor sports such as the Super Bowl. But, because I am not a sports fan and I so love to feel the warm sunshine on my face, winter is my least favorite season. The downside of winter for me is weight gain and the upside is that I catch up on my reading which I do enjoy.  

