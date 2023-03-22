We really didn’t have anything to complain about this winter weather-wise, did we? It has been comparatively mild in South Jersey. I was able to ride my bicycle in January and February and I am not a cold-weather biker.
Here we are in spring and the flowers that we should be expecting soon have blessedly already arrived. At times like this, I just have to say, “Thank you, God!”
As much as I enjoy having the four seasons, winter is my straight-out least favorite and because of that, spring is probably my most favorite.
The renewing of the Earth, the pushing through the ground of perennials, the birds singing as they are building nests in the houses my husband, Neil, recently hung for them. All of that, along with longer days and the sunshine flowing through the window waking me in the morning feels absolutely glorious. Glorious is a word I associate with God – the One who makes all of this happen every year!
We made two trips this winter to visit friends and relatives, one in February and one in early March and now I am done traveling for the year because I cannot force myself to leave Ocean City once spring has arrived, bringing with it the ducks beneath my birdfeeder. Besides, this is now the time for us to prepare for our friends and relatives to come visit us.
There are many times a day that I raise my hand and say “thank you” to God for His graciously given love and His provision for me every day – and spring is loaded with these. Just think of the many times we look at a flower and say to others about how beautiful it is but do we remember to look up and give thanks to God for that very flower and the joy we feel as we enjoy it? That flower and all other earthly beauty is a gift to us from our heavenly Father.
As I remember to give thanks whenever I recognize God’s hand in my life, I become a better person. Others see in me a light not before noticed because I am glorifying God when I thank Him.
The more I recognize God’s gifts and glorify Him for those gifts, the lighter my heart becomes. Singing God’s praise is always in my heart and some days it is even on my lips!
Even in the darkest corners of winter, I find God’s hand everywhere because I then have time to visit with friends, while during the rest of the year, they are busily running here and there. I have time to connect and write notes of thanks and appreciation to those around me. I even have time to reminisce about those gone before me. Those who made my life better and brighter by being part of my family, my friends, or my mentors. I give thanks to God for all of these.
Some days it is easier for me to praise God than others.
On some dark days, I must work at acknowledging God’s gifts and mercy toward me. Still, whether praise comes breezily easy, or I must sit down and consider what wonders God has done for me, my heart is better off for giving God the glory He deserves. My heart becomes renewed as I recognize my salvation as a gift that I could not buy or earn but that has been given to me by Jesus Christ’s death on the cross.
The world would benefit greatly if all of us recognized God as our creator. It would benefit even more if everyone accepted Jesus’ gift of salvation but Jesus Himself said that will not happen for, “The gate is small and the path is narrow that leads to life and only a few find it.”
If you are one of the few who have found the path and passed through the gate that leads to life, you have very much to be thankful for, as do I.
God is merciful and good. He wants all to be saved but sadly all do not want to be saved. I am trying to live in such a way that God’s goodness is recognized by those I touch and that they will see a witness of His mercy.
The time is shorter every day on the opportunities that will present themselves for non-believers to acknowledge God’s grace. We do not know the hour or the day of Jesus’ return or the time of our own imminent death. The window of decision on whether we accept Jesus’ gift of salvation is small in the grand arch of time and all would be wise to seek Him now while the time is ripe.
Just as His season of spring renews our Earth, I pray that God will touch many hearts and that the Holy Spirit quickens them. May many say yes to the offer of God’s redemption and their lives be renewed this spring.
