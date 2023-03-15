Patricia Hall -- Use this one

Patricia Hall

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

During our morning “coffee time” about three weeks ago, my husband, Art, looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, “Our girls, our girls!” His heart was wrenched at the article he was reading in The New York Times headlined, Teen Girls Reveal Record Levels of Sadness. “What do we do?” was his next question. 

Patricia and Family

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.