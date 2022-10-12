Amy Patsch Headshot.jpg

Amy Patsch

I have been reading lately about much that is discouraging. Think of the fighting among the politicians of our nation, the destruction happening in Philadelphia caused by young people without direction or personal self-control, the insanity of the debacle in Wildwood caused by adults with seemingly little common sense. It makes me think that we have failed somewhere along the line. 

