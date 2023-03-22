Once upon a time, there was a quiet, residential community, tucked away in a wooded area well off the beaten path. Then, out of nowhere, the tranquility of this haven was broken. This once peaceful, small neighborhood is now home to a winery, squeezed almost literally into the backyards of the residents.
But what could be the problem? Beautiful, glistening red grapes quietly growing among the trees would be at one with nature, would they not?
Well, if it stopped and started there, that would probably be the case. But unfortunately, grapes, like any crop, require tending, which includes operating of potentially noisy machinery. And what are the machines doing? Spraying fertilizers and insecticides which don’t necessarily stay only where they are wanted, but can waft into the community. This brings odors, as well as possibly other issues.
Further, at the end of the growing season, there comes the harvest. Harvest in the middle of a Kansas-size expanse is one thing, but if a winery is squeezed next to houses, and is on as little as 5 acres, harvest season is a horse of another color.
While a winery is just another crop from the perspective of New Jersey law, the reality is much different. If, say, the farm grew corn, the wagons would be loaded up and the corn would be taken off to market somewhere else, far from the neighborhood. But with a winery, the crops may stay put, and the fermenting process follow next, requiring buildings and machinery. Then comes the bottling process.
From there, many wineries host wine tastings, which requires facilities for customers, and parking. Wineries are often venues for hosting weddings, bringing caterers, and crowds of participants. The tranquility of the former serene neighborhood may now be a thing of the past.
Ordinarily, such issues are given careful consideration by a community’s planning and zoning boards, but under New Jersey law, in some instances, local boards are bypassed when dealing with farming. The issue is not generally with wineries, but rather with wineries on tiny parcels of land tucked into existing residential communities.
In the interest of good government and in affording citizens quiet enjoyment of their homes and neighborhoods, New Jersey needs to take a fresh look at our laws governing the placement of tiny wineries on small parcels of land in residential communities.
