Veteran Stock Image
kasha_malasha via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Every Veterans Day and Memorial Day, when Americans gather at parades and other ceremonies, I've often pondered: What must it be like to be chosen to speak at such an event?

Recommended for you

Tags

Reporter

Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.