We have all experienced unsatisfactory customer service. The experience with the employee so distracted by her thoughts of something else that service is perfunctory at best. Or the gas station attendant so busy on his cell phone that he barely acknowledges your presence. The simple request for something that should have come with your food goes unfulfilled until after the food is eaten. The list is endless.
In any environment,such experiences reflect poorly on a business. In an area with a tourist-driven economy,they can be more deadly than one might expect. A tourist economy depends on many factors. Among them is the accumulated experience enjoyed by the visitor.
In Cape May County,we are blessed with natural wonders, a vibrant small business community, uniqueaccommodations,and a variety of attractions. We have been rewarded with upwards of 800,000 visitors on any given summer day and as many as 10 million visits each season. Those of us who reside in this county get to enjoy so much largely because those visitors keep coming.
Of all the things we focus on in order to amplify and make rewarding the visitor experience, customer service is not always the concern that it should be. We need to remember that visitor expectations do not need to be high to go unmet. Excellent customer service involves a positive attitude and attentiveness. Every time those of us who reside in the county experience the opposite, we need to think of the impact poor service has on the occasional visitor.
Travelers have a host of options when they leave home. That is especially true now that the pandemic has receded,allowing for travel options to multiply. Top customer service is part of the overall equation for creating the best visitor experience. It is only part of the picture, but that does not make it an unimportant part. The good news is that many times,the difference between first-class service and a regrettable experience does not cost more. It is often a matter of attitude,training,and awareness.
Poor customer service is not always the result of an unconcerned employee. It often is a consequence of failure to place an emphasis on quality service.
The result of poor service can not only harm a business,but its accumulated impact alsohurts the overall tourist economy. In our technology-driven world, the remarks of those whose expectations have not been met can now gain wide exposure through the internet and social media.
When we think of the satisfaction of our visitors, things like price, weather and the options for attractions come to mind. Yet,all of it is bundled into a broader concept of experience. When an employee pays more attention to his cell phone than the service he is providing, whether pumping gas,accepting payment,or simply failing to focus on a customer’s needs, the total experience suffers a small ding that can be multiplied several-fold.
Paying attention to customer service and helping employees understand its importance creates expectations for the employee. You’d be surprised how manyofthose employees rise to the occasion.
When customer service works well, we all benefit.
---------------
From the Bible: A new commandment I give you: Love one another, as I have loved you, so you also must love one another. John 13:34
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.